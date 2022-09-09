Which analyst expects Phreesia Inc. (PHR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Phreesia Inc.’s stock clocked out at 27.64, up 15.55% from its previous closing price of $23.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1871651 shares were traded. PHR reached its highest trading level at $28.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On January 06, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $41.

On December 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2021, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Davidoff Michael J. sold 1,404 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 35,100 led to the insider holds 108,312 shares of the business.

Munson Gillian sold 2,605 shares of PHR for $66,656 on Jul 11. The Director now owns 21,550 shares after completing the transaction at $25.59 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Davidoff Michael J., who serves as the SVP, Payer Business of the company, sold 5,046 shares for $25.11 each. As a result, the insider received 126,705 and left with 110,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $76.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHR traded 525.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 494.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.20M. Shares short for PHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.93, compared to 2.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.73 and a low estimate of $-0.98, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.75, with high estimates of $-0.68 and low estimates of $-0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.84 and $-3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.03. EPS for the following year is $-2.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $-2.06 and $-3.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $273.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.23M, up 28.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $353.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.6M and the low estimate is $347.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.