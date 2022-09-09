Which analyst expects Semtech Corporation (SMTC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) closed at 33.90 down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $33.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1254727 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Semtech Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Silberstein Asaf sold 1,971 shares for $62.60 per share. The transaction valued at 123,385 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

WILSON JOHN MICHAEL sold 9,000 shares of SMTC for $560,521 on Apr 07. The EVP now owns 16,385 shares after completing the transaction at $62.28 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Rodensky Michael W, who serves as the SVP of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $68.79 each. As a result, the insider received 275,168 and left with 10,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Semtech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $94.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMTC has traded an average of 825.08K shares per day and 1.87M over the past ten days. A total of 63.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.72M. Shares short for SMTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.38. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $847M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $793.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $834.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.86M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $894.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $930.86M and the low estimate is $760M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.