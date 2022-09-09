Why Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) Stock is Up 12% Today?

After entering into a purchase agreement, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) is rising on the charts today, trading up 12.50% to $0.72 at the last check. In the past five days, JZXN stock has lost -16.80% of its value. Over the past month, the stock has moved -3.03 percent, but year-to-date, it has lost -56.46%.

JZXN has entered into which agreement?

Hangzhou Jiuyao New Energy Automobile Technology Co Ltd (“Jiuyao”), a subsidiary of Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN), announced today that it has entered into an agreement (“Agreement”) with a subsidiary of Dongfeng Sokon Motor Co, Ltd (“DFSK Motor”), Chongqing Dongfeng Fengguang Automobiles Sales Co Ltd (“DFSK Motor”).

As one of China’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) dealership groups, JZXN operates under the name “Jiuzi”. Through more than twenty NEV manufacturers, the Company primarily sells battery-operated electric vehicles in third- and fourth-tier cities in China. The company owns one store and operates 51 franchise locations.

The Agreement mandates that DFSK Motor will deliver 5000 micro electric passenger cars tailor-made for Jiuyao (“Jiuyao Mini EV”) based on its best-selling model “Dongfeng Mini EV Candy”. As part of the customized version, Jiuyao will add a stylish Jiuyao logo, dazzling wheel hubs, leather seats, a smart remote control function, and a long battery range of up to 220 kilometers, which are rarely found in micro electric passenger cars of the A00 class.

Providing fleet management companies and ride-hailing companies with cost-effective vehicle procurement services, Jiuyao plays a crucial strategic role in JZXN’s business initiatives. In addition to being designed for Jiuyao’s Capital Partners (“CP”), Jiuyao Mini EV is also designed for ride-hailing operators. By far, seven CP clients have placed preorders with the company.

How JZXN will excel further?

The introduction of Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) into the customized EV market has been extremely successful. Clients include not only ride-hailing companies that receive vehicles from it but also individual customers that purchase or rent vehicles from them. Taking advantage of JZXN’s capital strength and professional operations, the company plans to partner with other EV manufacturers to launch customized SUVs and MPVs to meet the diversified requirements of its CP clients.