A correction may be in store for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Carvana Co.’s stock clocked out at 36.62, up 7.77% from its previous closing price of $33.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5896782 shares were traded. CVNA reached its highest trading level at $37.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $35.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when GILL DANIEL J. bought 94,000 shares for $21.77 per share. The transaction valued at 2,046,380 led to the insider holds 131,023 shares of the business.

GARCIA ERNEST C. II bought 1,191,468 shares of CVNA for $24,625,421 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 2,578,314 shares after completing the transaction at $20.67 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, BREAUX PAUL W., who serves as the of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $21.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 218,500 and bolstered with 103,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $345.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVNA traded 10.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.75M. Shares short for CVNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 29.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 29.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.46% and a Short% of Float of 46.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.57 and a low estimate of $-2.75, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.4, with high estimates of $-0.34 and low estimates of $-2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.46 and $-14.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.48. EPS for the following year is $-3.57, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $-7.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.81B, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.07B and the low estimate is $14.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.