A correction may be in store for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares?

In the latest session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) closed at 14.60 up 2.24% from its previous closing price of $14.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18129635 shares were traded. NCLH reached its highest trading level at $14.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On June 09, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $20.

On March 30, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 30, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Kempa Mark sold 55,000 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 742,692 led to the insider holds 222,651 shares of the business.

SHERMAN HOWARD J sold 86,225 shares of NCLH for $1,175,273 on Aug 18. The Pres. & CEO Oceania Cruises now owns 140,609 shares after completing the transaction at $13.63 per share. On May 23, another insider, Galbut Russell W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $15.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,512,500 and bolstered with 489,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $29.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NCLH has traded an average of 21.29M shares per day and 18.39M over the past ten days. A total of 419.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 418.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 40.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 42.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.55 and a low estimate of $-1.08, while EPS last year was $-1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.8 and $-3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.24. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.26B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.37M, an estimated increase of 28,827.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, an increase of 847.80% less than the figure of $28,827.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.99M, up 724.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.01B and the low estimate is $7.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.