A correction may be in store for Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) shares?

As of close of business last night, Zomedica Corp.’s stock clocked out at 0.25, up 1.50% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0037 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8857171 shares were traded. ZOM reached its highest trading level at $0.2520 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2402.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.40 and its Current Ratio is at 43.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when POWERS JOHNNY D bought 250,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 112,500 led to the insider holds 1,500,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2972.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZOM traded 18.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 979.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 93M with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 101.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.49% and a Short% of Float of 9.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.21M and the low estimate is $15.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.