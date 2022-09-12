A glimpse at Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) closed at 13.25 up 4.25% from its previous closing price of $12.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1435928 shares were traded. AKYA reached its highest trading level at $13.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 11, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on May 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when McKelligon Brian sold 5,000 shares for $12.83 per share. The transaction valued at 64,170 led to the insider holds 80,000 shares of the business.

McKelligon Brian sold 5,000 shares of AKYA for $51,260 on Jun 15. The President/CEO now owns 80,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.25 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Nolan Garry Ph.D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $12.67 each. As a result, the insider received 316,762 and left with 655,084 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKYA has reached a high of $21.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKYA has traded an average of 143.67K shares per day and 258.76k over the past ten days. A total of 37.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.04M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 816.35k with a Short Ratio of 4.84, compared to 633.66k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.44, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.21 and $-1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.5. EPS for the following year is $-1.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.71 and $-1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.92M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.4M and the low estimate is $88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.