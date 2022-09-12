A glimpse at Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) closed at 1.57 down -7.10% from its previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1998973 shares were traded. DRUG reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRUG has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8392.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DRUG has traded an average of 11.40M shares per day and 23.32M over the past ten days. A total of 11.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.79M. Insiders hold about 46.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.73% stake in the company. Shares short for DRUG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 48.11k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.