A glimpse at Sweetgreen Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Sweetgreen Inc.’s stock clocked out at 20.23, up 4.01% from its previous closing price of $19.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1808186 shares were traded. SG reached its highest trading level at $20.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 15, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $22.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Ayele Wouleta sold 9,259 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 185,402 led to the insider holds 140,741 shares of the business.

Shlossman Daniel sold 13,462 shares of SG for $269,577 on Aug 17. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 248,270 shares after completing the transaction at $20.02 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Gemperle Adrienne, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 13,148 shares for $20.02 each. As a result, the insider received 263,289 and left with 157,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $56.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SG traded 1.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.09M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.11, compared to 7.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 17.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.26 and $-1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.48. EPS for the following year is $-1.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.88 and $-1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $522.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $530.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.87M, up 56.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $743.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $780.86M and the low estimate is $690.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.