A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

After closing at $31.94 in the most recent trading day, Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) closed at 34.81, up 8.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40521173 shares were traded. SHOP reached its highest trading level at $34.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.34.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHOP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 685.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $32.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $176.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 32.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.17B. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 56.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 52.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $-0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.91B, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.17B and the low estimate is $7.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.