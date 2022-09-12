An overall feel about Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) closed at 27.86 up 2.99% from its previous closing price of $27.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1950032 shares were traded. TPX reached its highest trading level at $28.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On June 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $28.

On March 30, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $38.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on March 30, 2021, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when MONTGOMERY DAVID sold 100,000 shares for $26.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,623,600 led to the insider holds 847,667 shares of the business.

Dilsaver Evelyn S sold 1,451 shares of TPX for $63,786 on Nov 24. The Director now owns 127,564 shares after completing the transaction at $43.96 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, THOMPSON SCOTT L, who serves as the CEO & PRESIDENT of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $49.35 each. As a result, the insider received 9,870,620 and left with 1,462,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tempur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPX has reached a high of $50.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TPX has traded an average of 2.18M shares per day and 1.92M over the past ten days. A total of 174.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.55M. Shares short for TPX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.58M with a Short Ratio of 5.26, compared to 13.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TPX is 0.40, from 0.07 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.40% for TPX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 23, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, a decrease of -8.20% less than the figure of $-3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.93B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.25B and the low estimate is $4.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.