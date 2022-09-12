Analysis of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS): Selected Notes

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed the day trading at 25.55 up 6.46% from the previous closing price of $24.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27855396 shares were traded. PINS reached its highest trading level at $25.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.45.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PINS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $35.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Gavini Naveen sold 4,756 shares for $23.34 per share. The transaction valued at 110,984 led to the insider holds 496,897 shares of the business.

Ready William J bought 222,551 shares of PINS for $5,000,009 on Aug 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 222,551 shares after completing the transaction at $22.47 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Sharp Evan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 55,241 shares for $26.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,480,542 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PINS traded about 15.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PINS traded about 15.12M shares per day. A total of 662.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 578.26M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 54.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $666.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $712M to a low estimate of $545.26M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $613.21M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.