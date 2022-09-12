Are analysts optimistic about Dynatrace Inc.’s (NYSE:DT) stock?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) closed the day trading at 40.73 up 2.49% from the previous closing price of $39.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2981267 shares were traded. DT reached its highest trading level at $41.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $65.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Pace Stephen J. sold 26,303 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,052,120 led to the insider holds 137,378 shares of the business.

Pace Stephen J. sold 25,000 shares of DT for $962,585 on Sep 06. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 139,963 shares after completing the transaction at $38.50 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Burns Kevin C, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 4,569 shares for $42.42 each. As a result, the insider received 193,815 and left with 127,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynatrace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 286.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DT has reached a high of $80.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DT traded about 2.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DT traded about 3.25M shares per day. A total of 286.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.42M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 9.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.45M, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.