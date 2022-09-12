Are analysts optimistic about Inari Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NARI) stock?

Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) closed the day trading at 77.27 up 2.74% from the previous closing price of $75.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1264608 shares were traded. NARI reached its highest trading level at $80.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NARI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 15, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $79.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Hoffman William sold 16,308 shares for $75.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,225,057 led to the insider holds 362,593 shares of the business.

Hoffman William sold 30,000 shares of NARI for $2,143,672 on Sep 07. The President and CEO now owns 378,901 shares after completing the transaction at $71.46 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Hykes Andrew, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 350,000 and left with 130,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NARI has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NARI traded about 661.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NARI traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 53.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.40M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NARI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 7.24, compared to 3.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.74. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-0.93.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $87.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.9M to a low estimate of $86.1M. As of the current estimate, Inari Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.45M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.98M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442.23M and the low estimate is $430.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.