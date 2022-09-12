Are analysts optimistic about Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock?

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) closed the day trading at 1.12 down -8.20% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3800420 shares were traded. SPRO reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 22, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $40.

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Shukla Sath sold 6,017 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 5,378 led to the insider holds 56,064 shares of the business.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC bought 39,727 shares of SPRO for $207,971 on Apr 26. The 10% Owner now owns 5,321,231 shares after completing the transaction at $5.24 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $8.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 439,420 and bolstered with 5,281,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRO has reached a high of $19.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8518, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2048.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPRO traded about 2.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPRO traded about 15.09M shares per day. A total of 32.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 557.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.8 and a low estimate of $-1.02, while EPS last year was $-0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.54, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.17 and $-3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.79. EPS for the following year is $-1.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.18 and $-2.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.26M, down -69.50% from the average estimate.