Are Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) closed at 90.04 up 6.09% from its previous closing price of $84.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3104708 shares were traded. ESTC reached its highest trading level at $91.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.04.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Elastic N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when Chadwick Jonathan sold 6,250 shares for $72.88 per share. The transaction valued at 455,474 led to the insider holds 5,102 shares of the business.

Moorjani Janesh sold 2,663 shares of ESTC for $201,907 on Jun 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,924 shares after completing the transaction at $75.82 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kulkarni Ashutosh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,690 shares for $75.82 each. As a result, the insider received 279,770 and left with 133,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $189.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESTC has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 1.88M over the past ten days. A total of 94.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.43M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 3.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $-0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $246.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $251.5M to a low estimate of $244.28M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V.’s year-ago sales were $173.17M, an estimated increase of 42.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862.37M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.