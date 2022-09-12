Are Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) closed at 0.19 down -3.63% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3756841 shares were traded. KPRX reached its highest trading level at $0.1917 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1771.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPRX has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5871.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KPRX has traded an average of 8.90M shares per day and 10.7M over the past ten days. A total of 36.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.40M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KPRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 175.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 182.03k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.57. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.35.