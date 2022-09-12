As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) offers stability

The closing price of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) was 0.56 for the day, down -7.57% from the previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0462 from its previous closing price. On the day, 346445019 shares were traded. MULN reached its highest trading level at $0.6356 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5281.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MULN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Michery David sold 350,000 shares for $1.12 per share. The transaction valued at 391,965 led to the insider holds 7,411,066 shares of the business.

Michery David sold 150,000 shares of MULN for $165,255 on Jun 15. The CEO, President now owns 7,761,066 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On May 23, another insider, Michery David, who serves as the CEO, President of the company, sold 750,000 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider received 760,875 and left with 7,911,066 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $15.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3103.

Shares Statistics:

MULN traded an average of 64.37M shares per day over the past three months and 122.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 509.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 411.30M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 59.67M with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 42.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.50% and a Short% of Float of 16.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.