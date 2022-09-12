As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) offers stability

The closing price of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) was 10.31 for the day, up 13.30% from the previous closing price of $9.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18685808 shares were traded. PTON reached its highest trading level at $10.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Klingsick Allen J sold 2,775 shares for $13.88 per share. The transaction valued at 38,505 led to the insider holds 27,127 shares of the business.

Cornils Kevin sold 7,037 shares of PTON for $99,208 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 13,891 shares after completing the transaction at $14.10 per share. On May 17, another insider, Klingsick Allen J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,456 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 21,847 and left with 22,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $118.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.92.

Shares Statistics:

PTON traded an average of 14.73M shares per day over the past three months and 16.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 337.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.60M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 33.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.24% and a Short% of Float of 12.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $-1.07, while EPS last year was $-0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.05 and $-6.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.44. EPS for the following year is $-1.7, with 28 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-2.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $624.81M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $936.9M, an estimated decrease of -22.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.02B, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.82B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.