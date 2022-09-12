As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) offers stability

The closing price of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) was 1.43 for the day, down -11.18% from the previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2191469 shares were traded. SLQT reached its highest trading level at $1.5719 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLQT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Hawks Donald L III bought 9,000 shares of SLQT for $119,524 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $15.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8510, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9655.

Shares Statistics:

SLQT traded an average of 2.00M shares per day over the past three months and 5.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.88M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.29 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.34. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.09M to a low estimate of $192.7M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.45M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $156M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $842.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $813.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $826.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $937.82M, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $878.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.