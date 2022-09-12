As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Vale S.A. (VALE) offers stability

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) closed the day trading at 13.51 up 9.48% from the previous closing price of $12.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44368821 shares were traded. VALE reached its highest trading level at $13.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.74.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VALE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $20.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VALE traded about 33.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VALE traded about 31.15M shares per day. A total of 4.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.33B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.56M with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 31.82M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

VALE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.92, up from 6.67 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 54.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.33%. The current Payout Ratio is 289.50% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.63. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $11.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.55B to a low estimate of $10.89B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $16.68B, an estimated decrease of -30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.15B, a decrease of -16.70% over than the figure of $-30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.03B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.5B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.55B and the low estimate is $38.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.