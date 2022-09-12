Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) closed at 7.40 in the last session, up 10.45% from day before closing price of $6.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21253886 shares were traded. BHC reached its highest trading level at $7.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 35,000,000 shares of BHC for $596,925,000 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 315,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Spurr Robert, who serves as the U.S. President-Pharma Business of the company, sold 1,595 shares for $22.19 each. As a result, the insider received 35,393 and left with 90,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $29.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHC traded on average about 8.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 362.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.71M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 16.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.32 and $4.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.29. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.39B and the low estimate is $10.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.