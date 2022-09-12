BBIO (BridgeBio Pharma Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.81, up 4.61% from its previous closing price of $11.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2363263 shares were traded. BBIO reached its highest trading level at $11.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on December 27, 2021, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $66 previously.

On December 27, 2021, Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $25.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ellis Andrea bought 12,000 shares for $8.39 per share. The transaction valued at 100,680 led to the insider holds 12,000 shares of the business.

Dachille Douglas A. bought 10,000 shares of BBIO for $81,934 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.19 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Dachille Douglas A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $15.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,550 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $53.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBIO traded 2.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.66M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.9M with a Short Ratio of 10.25, compared to 21.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.15% and a Short% of Float of 25.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $-1.12, while EPS last year was $-0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.91, with high estimates of $-0.71 and low estimates of $-1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.65 and $-4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.57. EPS for the following year is $-3.17, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.92 and $-4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.72M, down -33.00% from the average estimate.