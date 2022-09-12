Considering Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $58.38 in the most recent trading day, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) closed at 56.30, down -3.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1290690 shares were traded. GKOS reached its highest trading level at $58.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GKOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $40 previously.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Kliman Gilbert H sold 3,362 shares for $53.01 per share. The transaction valued at 178,229 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GKOS has reached a high of $64.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 534.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 978.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.71M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GKOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.35 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.46, with high estimates of $-0.39 and low estimates of $-0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.6 and $-1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.75. EPS for the following year is $-1.3, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.66 and $-1.73.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $68.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.7M to a low estimate of $66.5M. As of the current estimate, Glaukos Corporation’s year-ago sales were $78.09M, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.32M, a decrease of -8.60% over than the figure of $-12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GKOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $294.01M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $357.4M and the low estimate is $287.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.