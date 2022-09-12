Considering Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) closed at 26.50 in the last session, down -2.11% from day before closing price of $27.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072586 shares were traded. RETA reached its highest trading level at $28.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RETA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Soni Manmeet Singh bought 16,000 shares for $26.22 per share. The transaction valued at 419,565 led to the insider holds 19,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 98.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $114.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RETA traded on average about 727.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.47, compared to 4.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.78% and a Short% of Float of 24.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.78 and a low estimate of $-2.13, while EPS last year was $-2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-2.17, with high estimates of $-2.01 and low estimates of $-2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-8.1 and $-8.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-8.39. EPS for the following year is $-7.68, with 8 analysts recommending between $-4.51 and $-10.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.49M, down -53.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.66M and the low estimate is $23.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 894.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.