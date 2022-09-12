GOEV (Canoo Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) closed at 2.70 in the last session, up 0.75% from day before closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3826557 shares were traded. GOEV reached its highest trading level at $2.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on December 16, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $9 previously.

On September 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when MURTHY RAMESH sold 511 shares for $3.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,993 led to the insider holds 276,790 shares of the business.

Sheeran Josette sold 108,211 shares of GOEV for $422,023 on Aug 17. The President now owns 1,398,391 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Aquila Tony, who serves as the Executive Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $3.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 797,000 and bolstered with 2,538,828 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $13.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1766.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOEV traded on average about 13.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 271.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.94M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 33.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.57% and a Short% of Float of 23.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.53 and a low estimate of $-0.53, while EPS last year was $-0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.55, with high estimates of $-0.48 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.72 and $-2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.06. EPS for the following year is $-1.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.37 and $-1.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700M and the low estimate is $276.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 382.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.