Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) was 1.04 for the day, up 1.96% from the previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1565061 shares were traded. HIPO reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIPO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on February 09, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On December 21, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.60.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when McCathron Richard bought 27,000 shares for $3.75 per share. The transaction valued at 101,299 led to the insider holds 2,905,609 shares of the business.

Landman Sam bought 6,000 shares of HIPO for $22,320 on Nov 19. The Director now owns 11,813 shares after completing the transaction at $3.72 per share. On Nov 19, another insider, Wand Assaf, who serves as the of the company, bought 40,650 shares for $3.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 150,588 and bolstered with 17,151,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIPO has reached a high of $6.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8929, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7329.

Shares Statistics:

HIPO traded an average of 3.55M shares per day over the past three months and 3.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 566.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 449.07M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HIPO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 3.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.42, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.2M, up 49.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.46M and the low estimate is $241.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.