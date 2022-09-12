HIVE (HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 5.11, up 10.61% from its previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311779 shares were traded. HIVE reached its highest trading level at $5.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.91.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIVE’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On March 25, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HIVE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIVE traded 1.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 384.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.04M. Insiders hold about 9.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.34% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 8.13M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.