How is Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TCRT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $3.52 in the most recent trading day, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) closed at 3.69, up 4.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5101537 shares were traded. TCRT reached its highest trading level at $4.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5200.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1902.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $3.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0747.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 215.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.28M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.87M with a Short Ratio of 9.12, compared to 35.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.37% and a Short% of Float of 15.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.19 and $-0.33.