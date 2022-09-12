How is Biodesix Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BDSX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) closed at 1.83 in the last session, up 19.61% from day before closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2592572 shares were traded. BDSX reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BDSX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $21 previously.

On November 23, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 23, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Cowie Robin Harper sold 3,533 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 8,932 led to the insider holds 66,537 shares of the business.

Georgantas Robert William III sold 1,686 shares of BDSX for $4,263 on Aug 09. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 22,244 shares after completing the transaction at $2.53 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Hutton Scott, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 13,634 shares for $2.53 each. As a result, the insider received 34,469 and left with 75,009 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDSX has reached a high of $10.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0525, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7266.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BDSX traded on average about 140.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 325.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.68M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BDSX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 118.23k with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 591.58k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.42 and a low estimate of $-0.55, while EPS last year was $-0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.41 and $-1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.57. EPS for the following year is $-0.96, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.72 and $-1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.51M, down -29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.01M and the low estimate is $50.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.