How is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $179.88 in the most recent trading day, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at 190.86, up 6.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4168108 shares were traded. CRWD reached its highest trading level at $191.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.71.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRWD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $240.

On September 02, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $200.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $270.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 12, 2022, with a $270 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Henry Shawn sold 12,103 shares for $200.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,426,949 led to the insider holds 180,252 shares of the business.

Podbere Burt W. sold 11,438 shares of CRWD for $1,889,753 on Jun 21. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 313,028 shares after completing the transaction at $165.22 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Henry Shawn, who serves as the Please of the company, sold 8,713 shares for $165.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,437,875 and left with 185,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $298.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 232.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.77M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.85, compared to 12.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 51.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.