In spite of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (NYSE:SBS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) closed at 10.28 up 4.37% from its previous closing price of $9.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2275588 shares were traded. SBS reached its highest trading level at $10.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.88.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBS has traded an average of 1.93M shares per day and 2.62M over the past ten days. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.70M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 3.45M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBS is 0.18, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 65.40% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.