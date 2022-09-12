In spite of Desktop Metal Inc.’s (NYSE:DM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) closed at 3.50 up 0.29% from its previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3146405 shares were traded. DM reached its highest trading level at $3.6088 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4650.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Desktop Metal Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.80.

On January 10, 2022, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Fulop Ric bought 6,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 19,235 led to the insider holds 20,264,999 shares of the business.

Fulop Ric bought 5,000 shares of DM for $16,016 on Aug 16. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 20,258,999 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Fulop Ric, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 92,844 and bolstered with 20,253,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DM has reached a high of $9.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6611.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DM has traded an average of 6.14M shares per day and 3.57M over the past ten days. A total of 313.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.04M. Insiders hold about 7.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 62.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.66, compared to 56.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.89% and a Short% of Float of 23.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.4. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $54.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $58.5M to a low estimate of $47.8M. As of the current estimate, Desktop Metal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.07M, an estimated increase of 186.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $258M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $239.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112.41M, up 123.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $338.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $412.4M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.