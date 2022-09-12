In spite of Eargo Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EAR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) closed at 1.76 down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3095682 shares were traded. EAR reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7550.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eargo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2021, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Brownie William sold 25,750 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 34,008 led to the insider holds 166,921 shares of the business.

Wu David James sold 10,120 shares of EAR for $9,622 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 1,542,259 shares after completing the transaction at $0.95 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Richardson Nina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,886 shares for $3.52 each. As a result, the insider received 13,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAR has reached a high of $23.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3227, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2808.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EAR has traded an average of 9.03M shares per day and 2.56M over the past ten days. A total of 39.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.00M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 2.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.33% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.23 and $-1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.41. EPS for the following year is $-1.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.89 and $-1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.15M, down -53.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $119.4M and the low estimate is $119.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 271.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.