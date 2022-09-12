In the case of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT), what’s next?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) closed the day trading at 53.59 up 3.64% from the previous closing price of $51.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5475116 shares were traded. FTNT reached its highest trading level at $53.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On September 02, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $76.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on June 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Jensen Keith sold 39,440 shares for $50.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,994,430 led to the insider holds 4,541 shares of the business.

Jensen Keith sold 6,500 shares of FTNT for $343,778 on Aug 16. The CFO & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,541 shares after completing the transaction at $52.89 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Xie Michael, who serves as the VP, Engineering & CTO of the company, sold 8,267 shares for $60.64 each. As a result, the insider received 501,308 and left with 29,772,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $74.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTNT traded about 5.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTNT traded about 5.95M shares per day. A total of 795.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 640.83M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 11.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Fortinet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $744.3M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 38.50% over than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.62B and the low estimate is $5.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.