In What Direction Will Kinross Gold Corporation’s (NYSE:KGC) Stock Goes From Here?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) closed the day trading at 3.55 up 2.90% from the previous closing price of $3.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9185208 shares were traded. KGC reached its highest trading level at $3.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KGC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 177.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8231.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KGC traded about 20.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KGC traded about 13.81M shares per day. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.30B. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 50.78M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

KGC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $954.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $883M. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $970.85M, a decrease of -18.80% less than the figure of $-17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.23M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $4.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.