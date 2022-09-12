In What Direction Will NexGen Energy Ltd.’s (NYSE:NXE) Stock Goes From Here?

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed the day trading at 4.60 down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $4.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3638311 shares were traded. NXE reached its highest trading level at $4.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0112, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5474.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXE traded about 2.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXE traded about 3.74M shares per day. A total of 479.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.78M. Insiders hold about 15.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.02, compared to 17.57M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.06. EPS for the following year is $-0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.1.