In What Direction Will Vroom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) was 1.78 for the day, down -1.11% from the previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4479894 shares were traded. VRM reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Lang Laura W bought 15,000 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 19,800 led to the insider holds 38,975 shares of the business.

Stott Carol Denise sold 7,812 shares of VRM for $23,001 on Mar 29. The Chief People & Culture Officer now owns 137,233 shares after completing the transaction at $2.94 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Hennessy Paul J., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 19,389 shares for $2.94 each. As a result, the insider received 57,087 and left with 326,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $27.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4075.

Shares Statistics:

VRM traded an average of 14.10M shares per day over the past three months and 5.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.68M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 37.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.13% and a Short% of Float of 21.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.58 and a low estimate of $-0.89, while EPS last year was $-0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.61, with high estimates of $-0.41 and low estimates of $-0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.67 and $-3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.87. EPS for the following year is $-2.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.98 and $-2.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $746M to a low estimate of $418.9M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $761.89M, an estimated decrease of -28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $549.37M, a decrease of -38.10% less than the figure of $-28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $646.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $467.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.