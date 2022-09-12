Invest in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $1.70 in the most recent trading day, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) closed at 1.88, up 10.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1309655 shares were traded. AXDX reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Mertz Larry Michael bought 50,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 80,000 led to the insider holds 433,411 shares of the business.

Mertz Larry Michael bought 51,749 shares of AXDX for $69,861 on Aug 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 383,411 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, REICHLING STEVEN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,950 and bolstered with 67,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXDX has reached a high of $7.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6246, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2229.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.31M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AXDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 6.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.48% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.04 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.42.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.07M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.78M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.4M and the low estimate is $15.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.