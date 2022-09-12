Invest in Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) closed at 2.51 in the last session, up 1.21% from day before closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5119450 shares were traded. BNGO reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BNGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 24, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.25.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2020, with a $1.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 72,402 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BARKER DAVID L bought 10,000 shares of BNGO for $16,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 13,894 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Holmlin R. Erik, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,025 shares for $3.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,037 and bolstered with 5,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2234, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2466.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BNGO traded on average about 8.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 285.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 284.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 44.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 38.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.25% and a Short% of Float of 15.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.28 and $-0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.34M to a low estimate of $6.2M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.86M, an estimated increase of 62.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.76M, an increase of 59.80% less than the figure of $62.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.66M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.98M, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.97M and the low estimate is $37.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 86.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.