Invest in Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) to keep your portfolio healthy

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1799389 shares were traded. MMX reached its highest trading level at $3.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 755.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 17, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.50.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on September 17, 2020, with a $6.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maverix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMX has reached a high of $5.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3938.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 238.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 402.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.62M. Insiders hold about 54.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MMX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.05, compared to 0.05 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The current Payout Ratio is 61.60% for MMX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.53M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.35M and the low estimate is $61.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.