Investing in SES AI Corporation (SES) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed at 5.20 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1207585 shares were traded. SES reached its highest trading level at $5.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.07.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SES AI Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Nealis Jing sold 2,434 shares for $4.88 per share. The transaction valued at 11,889 led to the insider holds 1,534,223 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 30,000 shares of SES for $138,885 on Aug 23. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,536,657 shares after completing the transaction at $4.63 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Nealis Jing, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $4.72 each. As a result, the insider received 141,723 and left with 1,566,657 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $11.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SES has traded an average of 530.89K shares per day and 634.3k over the past ten days. A total of 310.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.43M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.98, compared to 4.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.