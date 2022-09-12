Investing in TIM S.A. (TIMB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) closed at 12.36 up 4.39% from its previous closing price of $11.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069381 shares were traded. TIMB reached its highest trading level at $12.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TIM S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIMB has reached a high of $15.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIMB has traded an average of 473.85K shares per day and 668.81k over the past ten days. A total of 484.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.26M. Insiders hold about 68.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TIMB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 695.35k with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 988.84k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TIMB is 0.44, from 0.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.