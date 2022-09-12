Investing in Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Warby Parker Inc.’s stock clocked out at 15.96, up 12.87% from its previous closing price of $14.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2922985 shares were traded. WRBY reached its highest trading level at $16.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WRBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $18.

On March 31, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $36.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Miller Steven Clive sold 7,053 shares for $13.42 per share. The transaction valued at 94,663 led to the insider holds 158,369 shares of the business.

Miller Steven Clive sold 5,084 shares of WRBY for $74,430 on Jun 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 165,422 shares after completing the transaction at $14.64 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Gilboa David Abraham, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,224 shares for $14.64 each. As a result, the insider received 76,479 and left with 235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $60.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WRBY traded 1.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.15M. Shares short for WRBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.42M with a Short Ratio of 11.41, compared to 21.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.51% and a Short% of Float of 94.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $656.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $608.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $641.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.8M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $827.53M and the low estimate is $737.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.