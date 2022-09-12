Is Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed at 32.80 in the last session, up 10.77% from day before closing price of $29.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3300063 shares were traded. SAVA reached its highest trading level at $33.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.50.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2021, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $190.

On April 27, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2021, with a $78 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Barry Richard bought 36,159 shares for $23.79 per share. The transaction valued at 860,223 led to the insider holds 186,159 shares of the business.

Kupiec James William bought 2,500 shares of SAVA for $61,100 on Aug 23. The Chief Clinical Dev. Officer now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $24.44 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Schoen Eric, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,875 and bolstered with 19,800 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAVA traded on average about 2.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.38M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.86, compared to 10.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.40% and a Short% of Float of 26.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.11 and $-2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.79. EPS for the following year is $-1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $-3.08.