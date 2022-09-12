Is Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $34.70 in the most recent trading day, Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) closed at 34.45, down -0.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5513023 shares were traded. LTHM reached its highest trading level at $36.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTHM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on May 17, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On May 04, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 4,300 shares for $23.32 per share. The transaction valued at 100,276 led to the insider holds 47,386 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 64.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.92M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.33, compared to 21.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.36% and a Short% of Float of 16.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $208.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $177.2M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $88.89M, an estimated increase of 134.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.65M, an increase of 118.80% less than the figure of $134.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.84M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $798.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.4M, up 89.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $779M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.