Is Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) closed at 37.76 in the last session, up 7.58% from day before closing price of $35.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2163145 shares were traded. SMAR reached its highest trading level at $37.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gomez Elena sold 6,250 shares for $37.39 per share. The transaction valued at 233,688 led to the insider holds 6,003 shares of the business.

Gomez Elena sold 6,250 shares of SMAR for $190,438 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 6,003 shares after completing the transaction at $30.47 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Marshall Jolene Lau, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $31.77 each. As a result, the insider received 158,875 and left with 17,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $80.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMAR traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.58M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.63. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $761.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $756.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.83M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $992.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $933.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.