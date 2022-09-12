Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock

The price of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) closed at 3.15 in the last session, up 2.61% from day before closing price of $3.07. On the day, 6013391 shares were traded. NAT reached its highest trading level at $3.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 201.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.93M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 13.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.15. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $69.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.15M to a low estimate of $69.15M. As of the current estimate, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s year-ago sales were $14.49M, an estimated increase of 377.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.15M, an increase of 788.00% over than the figure of $377.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.15M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $272.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.06M, up 325.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.29M and the low estimate is $311.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.