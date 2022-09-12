Is this a Prime Time To acquire Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) stock

After closing at $32.41 in the most recent trading day, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) closed at 33.05, up 1.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2119530 shares were traded. WPM reached its highest trading level at $33.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.57.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WPM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.30 and its Current Ratio is at 21.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 24, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On March 08, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $51.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $51.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 451.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 449.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.86, compared to 10.39M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WPM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.