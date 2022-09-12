It’s an appealing income play to consider Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR)

The price of Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) closed at 1.24 in the last session, up 7.83% from day before closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2836544 shares were traded. VLDR reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2.50 from $3.50 previously.

On November 09, 2021, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $8.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when McBeath Kathryn sold 818 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,411 led to the insider holds 544,493 shares of the business.

Barnhart James sold 818 shares of VLDR for $1,411 on Aug 11. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,119,332 shares after completing the transaction at $1.73 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Rekow Mathew, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,447 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 4,221 and left with 1,069,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $7.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5931.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLDR traded on average about 6.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 198.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.99M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VLDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 11.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.81. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-0.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $10.5M. As of the current estimate, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.6M, an estimated decrease of -17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.6M, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of $-17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.92M, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.75M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.